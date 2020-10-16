|
BMCI's Digifi launches the Smart Flouss mobile payment app

Friday 16 October 2020 15:02 CET | News

Digifi, a subsidiary of BMCI and BNP Paribas, has launched Smart Flouss, a money transfer and merchant payments app.

After obtaining its approval from Bank Al-Maghrib, Digifi set up its mobile wallet offer, Smart Flouss. This electronic wallet allows instant money transfers between individuals and mobile payments to merchants equipped with mobile payment terminals.

Smart Flouss is interoperable with other mobile wallets on the market, alKhaleej Today reports. The application relies on a distribution network of BMCI branches for deposit and withdrawal operations.

The application will be free to use until the end of 2020 but will retain fees from 1 January 2021. A commission of 1.5% will be taken on cash withdrawals as well as instant transfers to other mobile wallets. All transfers between Smart Flouss accounts, deposits, account maintenance, and account opening will remain free.

The Smart Flouss app is available for Android and iOS users.


Keywords: BMCI, Digifi, mobile payments, mobile wallet, money transfer
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
