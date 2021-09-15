|
Bluecode partners with TSG Hoffenheim for mobile payments 

Wednesday 15 September 2021

Switzerland-based mobile payment solutions provider Bluecode has partnered with German professional football club TSG Hoffenheim to enable visitors at the ‘PreZero-Arena’ to make cashless payments using the TSG app.

Users can additionally use digital value-added services such as vouchers, discounts and collective passes. Users can scan the blue barcode in the TSG app to pay their bill. In the future, ticketing will also be integrated into the omnichannel-enabled payment solution and payments will be enabled online as well. The payment tool is already available in the SAP Arena, the Adler Mannheim venue, as well as in the SAP cash register software (customer checkout solution) for stationary retail.

According to a Bluecode representative, this partnership shows how Bluecode can be used to keep the value chain for mobile payments in one's own club app. In addition, the company enables the digital implementation of fan campaigns with attractive added value, which can be linked directly to the payment process and automatically redeemed via the club app. The Bluecode payment function can be activated by the TSG app user and linked anonymously to the bank's current account. After positive confirmation in the TSG app, Bluecode payments can be made immediately from the current account.


