Bluecode partners with TSG Hoffenheim for mobile payments 

Users can additionally use digital value-added services such as vouchers, discounts and collective passes. Users can scan the blue barcode in the TSG app to pay their bill. In the future, ticketing will also be integrated into the omnichannel-enabled payment solution and payments will be enabled online as well. The payment tool is already available in the SAP Arena, the Adler Mannheim venue, as well as in the SAP cash register software (customer checkout solution) for stationary retail.
According to a Bluecode representative, this partnership shows how Bluecode can be used to keep the value chain for mobile payments in one's own club app. In addition, the company enables the digital implementation of fan campaigns with attractive added value, which can be linked directly to the payment process and automatically redeemed via the club app. The Bluecode payment function can be activated by the TSG app user and linked anonymously to the bank's current account. After positive confirmation in the TSG app, Bluecode payments can be made immediately from the current account.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions