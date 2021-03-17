|
Bluecode and ePay partner on mobile payments

Wednesday 17 March 2021 14:49 CET | News

Payments provider epay and Switzerland-based mobile payments solution Bluecode have announced a strategic partnership to expand mobile payments via QR codes in Europe.

ePay is now offering its retailers the mobile payment solution Bluecode. With the partnership, Bluecode is expanding its potential range to include epay's dealer network. A representative of Bluecode states that the company aims to further establish QR payment in Europe with ePay’s reach, and that Bluecode is working on making their payment method available at as many checkouts as possible. 

Mobile payment solution Bluecode is already integrated in many apps and can easily be used in one of these apps. To pay with Bluecode, a unique and anonymous barcode is created and scanned at checkout. The purchase amount is then debited from the customer's current account. This enables payment in shops, but also increasingly on the Internet, without the customer needing a debit or credit card.


