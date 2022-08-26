Subscribe
BLIK to acquire Slovak PSP VIAMO

Friday 26 August 2022 13:36 CET | News

Polish Payment Standard, operator of the BLIK mobile payment system, has signed an agreement for 100% of shares of the Slovakia-based PSP VIAMO.

VIAMO has been operating in the Slovak market since 2013. The company has the status of a payment institution and provides services in the field of P2P payments and payments to businesses based on QR codes and payment links. The company is also a payment gateway provider - VIAMO PayGate. Currently, it works closely with 2 banks - Tatra Banka (member of RBI Group) and VÚB (member of Intesa Sanpaolo Group). Its services, however, can be used by customers of all banks in Slovakia via VIAMO Plus mobile application.

 

BLIK to acquire Slovak PSP VIAMO

 


The agreement for the purchase of VIAMO shares, which was signed in Warsaw on 11 August 2022, will enter into force after obtaining the approval of the central bank of Slovakia – Národná Banka Slovenska (NBS). The parties did not disclose the value of the transaction.

More: Link


