BLIK launches mobile payments solution based on MDES technology

Monday 19 July 2021 13:54 CET | News

BLIK, a Poland-based account-based mobile payment system, has announced the introduction of a new approach to contactless payments without credit or debit card, providing a solution based on the Mastercard Digital Enablement Services (MDES) technology.

Thanks to Mastercard’s tokenisation technology, consumers will be able to use contactless BLIK payments via their phone, wherever Mastercard payments are accepted. The solution uses tokenisation combined with mobile payments based solely on the user’s current account.

According to the press release, users of bank mobile apps receive a contactless payment experience available globally. Customers of the first, largest six banks in Poland will be able to make contactless payments with BLIK in the coming weeks.


Keywords: BLIK, Mastercard, tokenization, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Poland
