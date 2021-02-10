|
News

BharatPe raises USD 108 mln in Series D financing round

Thursday 11 February 2021 13:02 CET | News

BharatPe has announced that it has raised USD 108 million in a financing round that valued the startup at USD 900 million, up from USD 425 million in 2020.

Coatue Management led the startup’s Series D round. Other six existing institutional investors – Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo, and Sequoia Capital – also participated in the round.

BharatPe operates a service that aims to enable offline merchants to accept digital payments. The company provides QR codes and point of sale machines that support the government-backed UPI payments infrastructure to merchants that run small businesses, such as roadside tea stalls and neighbourhood stores.


More: Link


