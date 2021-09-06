|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bano partners with Nium to upgrade digital payments for students in Australia

Monday 6 September 2021 15:20 CET | News

Bano, an Australia-based fintech, has partnered with Singapore-based payments platform Nium to expand their digital payment solutions for Australian and international students.

Through this partnership, Bano will integrate with Nium’s financial services platform to offer card and payment services through the Bano app, an all-in-one app designed to simplify digital payments and investment services. The app gives customers access to e-wallets, cross-border payments, multi-currency accounts, Australian and international share trading, and other financial services. By integrating with Nium’s platform, Bano can now offer customers physical cards as well as virtual cards via Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The partnership comes as the Australian government announces plans for the rapid recovery of the nation’s USD 40 billion international student sector. Bano cards issued to Australia-based customers can be used in over 200 global markets and at 70 million merchant acceptance locations worldwide, wherever there is a Visa acceptance mark.

Nium’s card solution will enable Bano to start issuing cards to customers four weeks, issue virtual or physical cards for customers in Australia that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, and enable its customers to manage cards, spend limits and more, all through one app.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, digital payments, partnership, cross-border payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like