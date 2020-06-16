Sections
News

Bango launches SoftBank payment option for Amazon.co.jp

Tuesday 16 June 2020 12:54 CET | News

Bango, a mobile commerce company, has enabled carrier billing for mobile operator SoftBank on Amazon.co.jp.

Amazon customers with a SoftBank mobile phone account can now pay for goods, membership fees and subscription services, and charge the cost to their mobile phone bill. To use this payment option, a SoftBank subscriber adds carrier billing as a payment option in their Amazon.co.jp account and then purchases can be made from any device, with the cost charged to their phone bill.

Bango now powers carrier billing for Amazon.co.jp across Japan's three largest operators, adding SoftBank in addition to NTT Docomo and KDDI. Carrier billing assists customers to make purchases instantly, without the need to enter their card details online. It is an effective way to acquire, monetise, and engage customers.


Keywords: Bango, mobile commerce, carrier billing, mobile payments, Japan, Amazon, monetisation, subscription
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Japan
