Audio-chat app Clubhouse rolls out monetisation feature

Tuesday 6 April 2021 13:57 CET | News

Invitation-only audio-chat iPhone app Clubhouse has announced the launch of a monetisation feature allowing its users to earn and send money on the platform.

A Clubhouse representative stated that the company aims to focus on direct monetisation of creators, instead of advertisements. Users can send a payment by accessing the creator’s profile and tapping ‘Send Money’ including the amount they wish to send. This only works if the creator has this feature enabled. Currently, Clubhouse Payments does not allow the user to send a personalised message along with the payment.

100% of the payment goes directly to the creator, yet the sender has to pay a small card processing fee to the company's payment processing partner Stripe. At the moment, Clubhouse itself will not be taking any percentage of the payments. Clubhouse Payments will begin by being tested by a ‘small test group’, and eventually, the payments feature will be rolled out to other users in waves.


Keywords: product upgrade, payment processing, mobile payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
