|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Arvato Financial Solutions adds viacash as payment method in Switzerland

Tuesday 14 September 2021 13:48 CET | News

Arvato Financial Solutions, a Germany-based fintech, has teamed up with payment service provider Mi-Pay to facilitate the introduction of viacash as a payment method for outstanding payments in Switzerland.

For its operations in Switzerland, Arvato Financial Solutions has now added viacash to its range of accepted payment methods. With the addition of viacash, Swiss debtors are now able to pay their outstanding bills at every Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) public transport station.

As partner and provider of payment reminder services to Arvato Financial Solutions, Mi-Pay is supporting the debt collection agency in the launch of viacash for its Swiss customers.

viacash is a bank-independent cash-payment infrastructure in Europe and is currently active in six countries. The service enables customers to make deposits via barcode at any of their 20,000+ supported points of sale.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, cash, payment methods, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like