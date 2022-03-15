|
Apple's latest OS update brings Tap-to-Pay

Tuesday 15 March 2022 14:54 CET | News

American giant tech Apple has released its latest software update, with the iOS 15.4 version being the one operating on the 2022 iPhones and iPad0S 15.4 and macOS 12.3 for iPads and laptops, respectively.

The new software update aims to fix a few problems raised by customers over the year, and that includes Face ID recognition even when clients are wearing a mask. However, Apple officials warned that if the feature is enabled, the company’s recognition software may be less accurate and, therefore, users might lose an important layer of security and privacy on their devices. 

Along with the masking wearing mandate that was issued by most countries since the burst of the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless payments were also encouraged. To meet customers’ needs, the new iOS 15.4 allows people to use Tap-to-Pay on their iPhones, meaning accepting credit card payments through Apple Pay. Other payment features include making contactless payments via a PoS terminal using the receiving iPhones’s NFC sensor. 


