Apple to charge 27% commission for alternative App Store purchases

Dating apps that are granted an entitlement to link out or use a third-party in-app payment provider will pay Apple a commission on transactions. Apple will charge a 27% commission on the price paid by the user, net of value-added taxes. This is a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities. Developers will be responsible for the collection and remittance of any applicable taxes, such as the Netherlands' value-added tax (VAT), for sales processed by a third-party payment provider.
Developers who want to use the alternative method will have to provide Apple with a monthly record of each sale of digital goods and content through the App Store within 15 calendar days of the end of Apple's fiscal month, they will then be invoiced and be required to pay Apple the 27% as set out in the document.
All of this is to comply with new regulations in the Netherlands passed down by its market watchdog, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM). The ACM has ruled that Apple, allowing developers of dating apps to distribute their apps on the App Store, must provide the means for an alternative method of payment outside of Apple's in-app purchase system.
