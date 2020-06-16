Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

American Express scores licence to clear transactions in China

Tuesday 16 June 2020 13:11 CET | News

American Express has announced that its joint-venture in mainland China has received approval from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) for a network clearing license.

 

This makes American Express the first foreign payments network to be licensed to clear RMB transactions in mainland China. The company expects to begin processing transactions later this year.

Express (Hangzhou) Technology Services Company Ltd is American Express’ joint venture with Lianlian DigiTech, a Chinese fintech services company. The new joint venture has already built a network to clear domestic transactions charged on American Express cards, and is also compatible with the key mobile wallet players in China.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: American Express, China, People's Bank of China, PBoC, payments, payments reconciliation, payments settlement, Asia, APAC
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like