AmBank tie-up with Maxis to boost contactless payments in Malaysia

Friday 13 November 2020 15:05 CET | News

Malaysia-based AmBank Group has teamed with local communications service provider Maxis to introduce a secure contactless payment solution mTAP via Payments Network Malaysia.

The tool uses a mobile device as a payment acceptance terminal to process debit and credit card transactions. The solution is a cost-effective option to enabling more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to accept card payments.

Company officials have states that they observed that the consumer market, dominated by the Millennials and Gen-Y, is expecting more accessible financial services, hence this being one of their efforts to ramp up the next wave of digital initiatives for merchants and customers.




