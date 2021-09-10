|
News

Amazon plans to roll out point-of-sale solution

Friday 10 September 2021 14:53 CET | News

Amazon has started working on a point-of-sale (POS) offering aimed at non-Amazon sellers that’ll have integrations with Amazon-branded services, according to documents reviewed by Insider. 

The solution is spearheaded by Amazon’s Project Santos, a task force launched in 2020 to brainstorm innovations to compete with Shopify.

The POS system can process transactions online and offline. It can integrate with Amazon One—the e-tailer’s hand-scanning biometric payment solution—and the Flex delivery network. Merchants can also use it to create customisable loyalty programs that use Prime benefits and access other features like business analytics and inventory management.


More: Link


