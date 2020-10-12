|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon Pay, Uber to streamline digital payments in India

Monday 12 October 2020 13:29 CET | News

Online payments processing service Amazon Pay has teamed with Uber to integrate Amazon Pay as a payment option on the Uber app in the Indian market.

A company report said that the partnership will bring contactless payments to more Indians by ensuring social distancing measures. The strategic association will also focus on providing users one-click payment experience with cashback offers to drive adoption and further strengthen the digital payments ecosystem.

To facilitate their Uber trip, customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account to Uber by clicking on the ‘Payments’ icon and choosing Amazon Pay. In order to make the payment process as seamless as possible, the ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon Pay, Uber, India, mobile payments, online payments, digital payments, mobility payments, Asia, APAC, digital payments ecosystem, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like