|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alpha Bank upgrades NFC mobile wallet

Friday 19 March 2021 14:05 CET | News

Greece-based Alpha Bank has launched a new version of its myAlpha NFC payments wallet.

The tool makes use of Antelop Solutions’ Issuer TSP hub to add support for the latest Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES tokenization innovations. The upgraded version of the myAlpha wallet allows bank customers to digitise and manage all their Alpha Bank credit, debit, and prepaid cards, and use them to make payments at any contactless point-of-sale terminal with their mobile phone.

Alpha Bank, the second largest card issuer in Greece, originally launched myAlpha wallet in 2018 using an alternate PAN solution that did not support VTS or MDES tokenization. The new version of the service uses Antelop’s PCI DSS Software-as-a-Service platform to connect to Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES and to incorporate new VTS/MDES functionalities including transaction history and card art.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, mobile banking, e-wallet, Mastercard, tokenization
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Greece
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like