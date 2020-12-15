|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

All Nippon Airways rolls out new mobile payment service

Tuesday 15 December 2020 13:54 CET | News

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has launched a mobile payment solution that will make it easier for eligible ANA Mileage Club (AMC) members to earn miles with their purchases.

According to Japan Today, the initiative comes as ANA focuses on digitizing its business and expanding the options for passengers. Therefore, ANA has taken a number of steps in recent months to increase options for AMC members and has even run successful donation programmes through its mileage club.

Furthermore, ANA Pay will be available for Japan-based AMC members who use JCB credit cards, and will enable its users to make payments through the AMC app. Besides, by doubling the mileage that members earn on all purchases with each payment, ANA will enable the accumulation of mileage in multiple areas of their daily lives.

Overall, the launch comes due to the increasing demand for mobile and digitized services, thus the new payment service will support safety and raise convenience for passengers, Japan Today stated.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: All Nippon Airways, ANA, product launch, mobile payment, ANA Mileage Club, Japan, JCB, credit cards, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Japan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like