All Nippon Airways rolls out new mobile payment service

According to Japan Today, the initiative comes as ANA focuses on digitizing its business and expanding the options for passengers. Therefore, ANA has taken a number of steps in recent months to increase options for AMC members and has even run successful donation programmes through its mileage club.
Furthermore, ANA Pay will be available for Japan-based AMC members who use JCB credit cards, and will enable its users to make payments through the AMC app. Besides, by doubling the mileage that members earn on all purchases with each payment, ANA will enable the accumulation of mileage in multiple areas of their daily lives.
Overall, the launch comes due to the increasing demand for mobile and digitized services, thus the new payment service will support safety and raise convenience for passengers, Japan Today stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions