Alipay+ expands coverage to 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia

Alipay+ is developed by Ant Group, the owner and operator of Alipay. By leveraging a network of global partners, Alipay+ facilitates the connection between merchants and e-wallets as well as payment methods from different countries and regions.
As per the official press release, this offering specifically caters to Asian travellers in Malaysia. As a result of the expansion, users of AlipayHK, GCash, Kakao Pay, and True Money will now be able to pay in 7-Eleven shops via their mobile wallets. Since 2016, Malaysian merchants have been accepting Alipay, an Alipay+ partner mobile wallet, as a payment option.
The news follows the recent announcement of the 2023 budget, which allocated more than USD 53 million to support the tourism sector. As outlined in the official release, is anticipated that Malaysia will experience a significant increase in tourist arrivals in the second half of 2023.
The expansion was made possible by the collaboration with Razer Merchant Services, a B2B fintech that facilitated the integration of Alipay+ in the over 2,400 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia. According to a representative from Razer Merchant Services quoted in the official statement, the partnership with Alipay+ is part of a wider strategy that seeks to boost the digital transformation of Malaysian businesses.
Following its acceptance in 7-Eleven, Alipay+ is now integrated across more than 80,000 merchant touchpoints in Malaysia. The before-mentioned merchants covered by Alipay+ span various industries including retail, F&B, and hospitality.
Post-pandemic, the travel sector has experienced a notable revival. Nevertheless, the consensus among specialists points to the fact that, in light of the advancements in payment methods over recent years, the industry must strive to adapt and cater to the evolving needs of travellers.
With the development of new payment technologies, customers now expect a heightened level of convenience when making transactions. A notable transformation evident in this regard is the widespread transition toward digitalisation.
