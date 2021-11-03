|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alfamart to accept GCash QR code payments

Wednesday 3 November 2021 15:17 CET | News

The minimart chain operator in the Philippines Alfamart has announced that is accepting GCash QR code payments.

Those who want to pay via QR codes can do so by registering to the GCash app and follow the steps to unlock this payment method. Around 700 branches of the chain’s total 1100 branches in the Philippines are now ready to process transactions made directly through smartphones, which consumers believe to be safer, faster, and more convenient, according to the company.

Regulated by the Central Bank of the Philippines (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), the money-issuer and remittance agent GCash counts for more than 20 million registered users across the country.
According to inquirer.net, the Alfamart group will be expanding this payment option in all its 1,100 Filipino locations.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, QR payments, QR code, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Philippines
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like