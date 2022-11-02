Airwallex Atome enable BNPL payments for merchants in the APAC region

Australia-based Airwallex has partnered with BNPL provider Atome to equip its merchants in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Malaysia with BNPL functionality.
In addition to BNPL, Airwallex also offers its merchants multi-currency card-based payment solutions with Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay, as well as over 20 local payment methods. It also recently raised an additional USD 100 million in its recent Series E2 fundraising round, bringing its total funds raised to more than USD 900 million.
Airwallex’ officials stated that they want to give businesses access to all the benefits of BNPL, which will not only help them increase revenues, but also create a more seamless customer experience for the longer term that will enable them to unlock new market opportunities.
Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Atome said that BNPL is becoming an increasingly popular payment choice among shoppers today, particularly among the fast-growing Gen Z and millennial customer segment. With this partnership, millions of customers across the region can now shop and pay through flexible deferred payments at Airwallex merchants.
