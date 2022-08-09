Agoda expands partnership with Alipay+ for rewarding travellers

Singapore-based online travel agency for hotels, vacation rentals, flights, and others, Agoda, has announced it extended its partnership with Alipay+ to offer additional rewards to travellers through digital payment methods.
The new partnership will leverage Alipay+’s solutions on the Agoda platform for enhanced customer services and rewards, as well as integrating multiple digital wallets, including GCash, TrueMoney, and AlipayHK.
Through the new partnership, customers have access to multiple marketing solutions provided by Alipay+, including the Alipay+ Rewards and its in-cashier marketing services that can be used for discounts and additional redemption on the Agoda platform.
Moreover, Agoda will get to enhance its transaction conversion rate, while travellers will enjoy great returns when spending time abroad, including in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Thailand. The company is also looking into expanding its reach to cover more regions in the future.
As the world economy slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the online travel industry has seen a massive increase in 2022. People are keen to travel and spend their money again and, in some regions across Asia, bookings have increased by 10 ten times since the beginning of the year, according to Agoda data.
With travellers eager to create new memories abroad, Agoda aims to offer its customers enhanced choices and flexibility when booking online.
The extended partnership with Alipay+ will allow clients to get better rates when booking their next vacation, renting a new property, or buying airplane tickets. The clever integration of new payment solutions and loyalty programmes allows Agoda to target new customer segments and expand its clients base, catering to the needs of a digitalised demographic.
Introduced by Ant Group in 2020, Alipay+ encompasses a series of global cross-border digital payment solutions designed to enable businesses, especially SMEs, to process a wider range of mobile payment methods and reach millions of regional and global consumers. Alipay+ supports numerous e-wallets, including Rabbit LINE Pay (in Thailand), Klarna (in Europe), Kakao Pay (in South Korea), and Touch’n’Go (in Malaysia).
