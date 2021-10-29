|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Afterpay launches IN STORE at Kmart

Friday 29 October 2021 14:47 CET | News

Australia-based Buy Now, Pay Later service provider Afterpay has launched its services in the Australian Kmart stores, enabling customers to pay in instalments.

The buy now, pay later service will roll out in shops at the end of October 2021, three years after it was first offered for online purchases in September 2018. Afterpay allows customers to purchase an item and split the bill into four fortnightly instalments that are interest-free, provided they’re paid on time.

The company makes just under 10% of its revenue through late fees, with USD 10 charged for payments not processed before the due date followed by a further USD 7 if the sum remains unpaid a week afterwards, according to data put forth by Afterpay in the press release.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ecommerce, expansion, Afterpay, instalment payments, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like