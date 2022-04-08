Adyen to launch Tap to Pay on iPhone by the end of 2022

The solution allows Adyen's US customers to use their iPhones to accept contactless payments, without the need to purchase or manage additional hardware or payment terminals. Adyen is working with enterprise customers and commerce platforms, such as Lightspeed Commerce and NewStore, to bring the feature to even more businesses. With Adyen's support, NewStore will pilot the new capability with its customer Vince.
Company officials stated that in-person payments are evolving and customers are asking for an affordable and easy to scale mobile payment solution with a simplified integration. It made sense for them to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone. With many businesses increasingly equipping their employees with iPhones to better serve their shoppers, this product will further streamline the checkout processes for shoppers.
Tap to Pay on iPhone broadens Adyen's in-person payments offering, ranging from physical terminals to virtual ones, to enable customers to choose the payment solution that best fits their business needs. The solution will work with contactless credit and debit cards from many payment networks.
For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.
