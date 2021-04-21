|
ACE Money Transfer expands to Australia

Wednesday 21 April 2021 15:00 CET | News

UK-based ACE Money Transfer has announced expanding its global money transfer services to Australia.

Currently the company serves 1.3 million customers in the UK and EU with a network of over 100 countries and 300,000 payout locations. ACE provides convenient money transfer services around the world focused on expansion, customer experience and speed. The company aims to expand internationally with its digital payment service and is starting with Australian customers. ACE’s  approach is to digitise and make remittances more affordable, especially for migrant workers in Australia. Every transaction is digital and incurs either no or minimal fees.

New Australian customers can use the ACE Money Transfer services at any time via the website or mobile app and can transfer funds with a debit or credit card. Users can also use the options of airtime, payments to mobile wallets, and bill payments. In order to start operating in Australia, ACE Money Transfer acquired an Australian company under the name ‘ACE Money Transfer PTY LTD’. The Australian subsidiary is licensed and registered with the Financial Regulator of Australia (AUSTRAC).


