WorldFirst acquires Wyres retail cross-border payment service

The migration process has started. The transaction has already completed and it is part of Wyre’s larger focus for their API-first approach and WorldFirst’s global infrastructure and payment coverage made them a clear choice.

The transaction is expected to see WorldFirst benefit from access to new retail customers who are sending money and paying invoices throughout China, Mexico, Hong Kong, Brazil, and the UK.

Wyre’s focus to target a limited number of countries has allowed the US-based company to acquire clients within the ecommerce, education, manufacturing, and transportation industry.

A purchase amount for the transaction has not been disclosed.