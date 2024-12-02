Western Union has agreed to acquire Intermex through an all-cash deal at USD 16.00 per IMXI share, totalling an equity and enterprise value of approximately USD 500 million.

The acquisition strengthens Western Union’s retail offering in the US, expands market coverage in high-potential geographies, and is expected to accelerate digital new customer acquisition. Intermex’s market knowledge, optimal agent relationships, and operational expertise further position Western Union to capture growth in the Americas.

Potential benefits of market expansion

Among the strategic benefits are the following:

Strategic alignment – the acquisition represents an optimal opportunity for Western Union to expand its remittance business, adding scale in historically high-growth Latin America geographies. It will also provide access to Intermex’s 6 million customers, giving them access to Western Union's digital platforms and capabilities;

Strengthened US retail platform: - this deal will expand and stabilise Western Union’s US retail footprint, optimising resilience and improving customer access across the Americas. It also creates an opportunity to leverage Intermex’s decades of operational and cultural expertise to drive targeted, sustainable retail growth.

Synergy potential – Western Union expects to achieve USD 30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months. It also has a potential for additional revenue synergies through broader distribution and product offerings, optimising speed, reliability, and customer value.

Strategic acquisition overview

Under the terms of the agreement, Western Union will acquire Intermex for USD 16.00 per share in cash, representing approximately USD 500 million in equity and enterprise value. This reflects a roughly 50% premium to its 90-day volume-weighted average price.

This acquisition is expected to be accretive to Western Union’s adjusted EPS by more than USD 0.10 in the first full year post-close and to generate approximately USD 30 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within the first 24 months. There is additional potential for revenue synergies by integrating Intermex’s capabilities into Western Union’s partner and customer network.

Western Union’s Board has unanimously approved the transaction, and Intermex’s Board of Directors has also given its unanimous approval.

The transaction, expected to close in mid-2026, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and approvals from financial regulators, as well as approval by Intermec’s stockholders. After completion, the companies will implement a coordinated integration plan designed to provide an optimal transition for all customers, agents, and partners.