VMware to acquire cloud security companies valued at USD 5 billion

The company aims to expand offerings for corporate clientsm and as such has bought Pivotal Software in a USD 2.7 billion deal and, separately, the company said it would buy software maker Carbon Black for about USD 2 billion in cash. Dell Technologies is the controlling stakeholder of both companies.

VMWare makes cloud computing software, while Pivotal provides tools for software developers working on cloud services. Carbon Black has a cloud security platform that uses big data and behavioural analytics to protect against cyber-attacks.

JPMorgan Chase advised VMWare on the two deals. Morgan Stanley advised Carbon Black, as well as the special committee of Pivotal’s board of directors. Lazard advised the special committee of VMware’s board of directors.