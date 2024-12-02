Visa agrees to acquire Verifi

By combining Verifi’s best-in-class dispute resolution tools with Visa’s suite of risk and fraud management solutions, the companies will give buyers and sellers data-driven tools that foster collaboration, build trust, and facilitate the overall customer experience. Thus, Visa will extend its chargeback and dispute resolution capabilities to support a broad range of payments brands and partners across the ecosystem.

Verifi’s technology solutions save time and resources by connecting all parties in the dispute management process in near real-time, in order to resolve disputes before they become a chargeback. Visa will integrate Verifi’s chargeback tools with Visa’s risk management services, including those delivered by CardinalCommerce and CyberSource. Buyers, sellers, issuers, and acquirers will benefit from greater automation, near real-time communication, and data-driven insights through every stage of the customer journey.