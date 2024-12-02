Veriff acquires BrowserID to combine their fraud prevention goals

BrowserID serves international customers like Ekspress Grupp, GoEuro, Heathmont, TransferWise and 8bet. The companys device insight delivers a broad spectrum of parameters for analysis, which combined with self-learning algorithms deliver real-time insight into the state of your network.

Veriff provides online identity verification solutions to other businesses by having access to governmental databases. In cooperation with clients, the company has developed a way to identify yourself by just taking photos of your document and a portrait photo.

They are combining all the possible technological advancements (facial recognition, social ID, device ID, optical character recognition) and based on all the provided data they can conclude if the person is who they claim to be.

The parties did not disclose the terms of the transaction.