US e-procurement provider Corcentric to acquire Determine

Determine is a source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management cloud platform. The agreement dictates the acquisition of all the assets of Determine for cash of approximately USD 32 million. This transaction is expected to close within the second calendar quarter of 2019.

Corcentric is a provider of procurement and finance solutions. The company currently serves more than 6,000 customers representing industries including manufacturing, transportation, wholesale/distribution, retail, healthcare, and financial services.

Determine provides saas source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management solutions. Determine’s flagship offering, the Determine Cloud Platform (DCP), provides procurement, legal, and finance professionals with analytics for their supplier, contract, and financial performance. The Determine Cloud Platform integrates with ERP or third-party systems such as SAP, Oracle, Sage, QAD, and Microsoft features full DocuSign integration and is an integrated Application and on the AppExchange with Salesforce.com.