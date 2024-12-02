UniCredit Bank and Alpha Bank Romania have announced their plans to finalise their merger on 15 August 2025.

As of 4 November 2024, Alpha Bank Romania has been part of the UniCredit Group, with the latter holding 90.1% of the share capital and ALPHA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS SINGLE MEMBERS S.A. having 9.9%. At that time, the change did not affect the banks' activity, with each financial institution continuing to operate independently, with no modifications in their daily operations. However, it was mentioned that another stage would follow, set to prepare the integration with UniCredit Bank Romania, the actual merger being planned for the second half of 2025.

The merger process

Now, the two financial institutions have announced that their merger will take place between 14 August 2025 and 18 August 2025, subject to completion of prior legal procedures. Following this, there will be a single bank, focused on having a more solid position in the industry, with Alpha Bank Romania clients benefiting from access to UniCredit’s product and services suite.

Within the aforementioned time frame, the two banks plan to ensure the gradual, yet efficient availability of all products and services taken from Alpha Bank by UniCredit Bank. According to UniCredit, the transferring process will pose some temporary limitations to products, services, and capabilities; thus, the bank recommends that Alpha Bank Romania clients conduct those operations urgently, taking into consideration the following calendar:

All Alpha Bank Romania branches will operate until 14 August 2025, 15:00 EET. As of 18 August 2025, these units will resume their activities under the UniCredit brand;

Alpha Bank Romania’s digital channels can be accessed until 14 August 2025, 17:00 EET, with clients already being able to switch to UniCredit Bank, allowing them to begin using these services as of 18 August 2025, 06:00 EET;

All bank accounts open with Alpha Bank can be utilised until 14 August 2025.

All payment cards issued by Alpha Bank Romania, including evrixa! ones, can be used for transactions and cash withdrawals until 14 August 2025, 23:50 EET, while cash deposits can be conducted until the same date, 17:30 EET. As of 15 August 2025, 06:00 EET (debit cards) and 11:00 EET (credit cards), only the new UniCredit cards, which have been provided to customers, can be used.

As detailed by the financial institutions, Alpha Bank Romania clients are set to be able to benefit from a more optimal banking experience, an expanded network of branches and ATMs, as well as modern banking technology.