UK lender Capify secures GBP 75 mln credit facility from Goldman Sachs

Capify makes online merchant cash advances and business loans to smaller firms looking for funds. Since the business was founded in 2008 it has made over 16,500 transactions with companies in these markets seeking extra finance. It has lent more than GBP 150 million to British companies over the past decade.

The online business said the deal with Goldman Sachs Private Capital will allow it to meet increasing customer demand over the coming years.

The US banking institution has invested in a range of fintech firms over the last 12 months such as US online payments company Circle, UK cyber security business Immersive Labs, as well as launching its own lending and deposit platform, Marcus, in Britain, in the summer of 2018.