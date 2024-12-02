Tron acquires CoinPlay, the first blockchain app store

The reason behind this acquisition is that the crypto platform’s team members wanted to remain committed to their initial mission, namely ‘building the infrastructure for a truly decentralised Internet.’

In an attempt to allow CoinPlay play a key role in fulfilling the objective of creating a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology-based web, Tron notes that CoinPlay positions itself as a blockchain application store that aims to offer suitable blockchain apps. As distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based apps are often hard to find at conventional app stores, and it is difficult to screen the source for safe download, TRON and CoinPlay are planning on building the core technologies required for providing a secure ecosystem for accessing DLT-based apps.

CoinPlay provides a range of blockchain apps and dApps, which are reportedly accessible with ‘one-click downloads.’ Included in CoinPlay’s online store are proprietary DLT-based software, gaming apps, and practical guides that users can read to learn more about decentralised technologies. The platform also features intuitive browser navigation, and a built-in ratings system. Moreover, CoinPlay’s team is working on developing a ‘multi-platform, multi-currency’ network, with the aim to provide a multi-platform transaction volume/transaction price system.