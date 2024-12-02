TransUnion completes acquisition of iovation

Iovation provides an advanced digital device reputation consortium, with insight into nearly 5 billion unique devices from more than 35,000 brands across the world. With technologies that can dynamically identify new fraud patterns as they emerge, TransUnion and iovations combined solutions will enable customers to quickly incorporate and adapt strategies to the fraud landscape.

The completion of this acquisition allows TransUnion to integrate iovations device identity and consumer authentication capabilities into IDVision, TransUnions suite of fraud and identity solutions. The combination of their solutions will create a network of offline and online identities that will benefit both business customers, and ultimately, consumers who are transacting with them.

iovations extensive customer base and channel partners, including Callcredit, TransUnions recently completed acquisition in the UK, will also expand the companys footprint globally and in markets like gaming and retail.

TransUnion previously announced that it had agreed to acquire iovation on May 18, 2018, and received regulatory approval from the Federal Trade Commission on June 15, 2018. Financial terms were not disclosed.

iovation provides online businesses and their global end users with device-based authentication and mobile security solutions for fraud and risk prevention. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.