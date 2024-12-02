Tradeshift acquires cloud integration technology provider Babelway

Babelway provides a standardised way for businesses to connect disparate systems. Now, the company has joined forces with the US-based business commerce platform, enabling any business in the world to connect to digital global trade. Babelway’s technology will now be offered as Tradeshift Link.

Tradeshift Link will accelerate the integration of disconnected systems used for B2B buying, paying, and selling, which is a challenge for companies building digital supply chains.

Tradeshift Link goes beyond document exchange and allows banks and third-party app providers to connect to the Tradeshift network to offer financial solutions such as financing and early payment services. Small and medium-sized sellers, who traditionally have smaller ERP systems and smaller teams, will be allowed through Tradeshift link to work more easily with Fortune 500 buyers.