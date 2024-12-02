TNS expands financial services portfolio with NetXpress acquisition

TNS’ portfolio will be augmented with ultra-low latency exchange connectivity at 11 key global locations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Founded in 2016, NetXpress provides colocation, data center services, exchange, and WAN connectivity globally. The NetXpress low latency architecture employs a ULL, Layer1 distribution technology to achieve a low latency profile.

Optimised for electronic trading, TNS’ connectivity platform supports market data, FIX connectivity, and all trading protocols. TNS’ services are supported by 24x7x365 monitoring and helpdesk support. The company has been involved in the FIX Trading Community.