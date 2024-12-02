TNG FinTech acquires Indonesia-based payment startup WalletKu

Established in 2016, the startup has over three million users and it offers a range of digital products, including prepaid mobile phones credit top up, bill payments, hotel, airline, and sports ticket bookings and payments.

Following the acquisition, WalletKu will be integrated into the Global E-Wallet Alliance, an initiative by TNG in 2016, which includes TNG Wallet and 12 other member e-wallets in China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan.

Users of any e-wallet within the alliance can conduct real-time money transfers to users of another e-wallet, according to TNG. Moreover, the platform enables simultaneous social networking and financial transactions by allowing users to send instant messages and to conduct P2P calls.