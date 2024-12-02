The Delivery Group acquires independent postal management provider Onepost

Even though it is unknown how much the UK postal and ecommerce operator paid for Onepost, it will bring together two of the major players in the British mail and ecommerce sector.

The Delivery Group acquired 100% of Onepost’s share capital. Now the two companies will come together, the enlarged group will have an annual turnover of over EUR 293 million, while employing 500 people across seven locations, and managing almost a billion items of mail and packages both in the UK and abroad.

In 2017, The Delivery Group saw its revenue increase by 61%. That significant jump in revenue was mostly due to the acquisition of P2P Mailing in 2016.