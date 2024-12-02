Thales completes takeover of Gemalto

The takeover, which has been in the works for 15 months, creates a group that will cover the entire critical decision chain in a digital world, Thales said. Moreover, the deal will boost its revenues to EUR 19 billion and self-funded research and development to EUR 1 billion a year.

Gemalto will now form one of Thaless seven global divisions, to be named Digital Identity and Security. Thales posted sales of EUR 15.86 billion and net profit of EUR 982 million in 2018.