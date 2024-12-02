Stripe acquires TouchTech Payments to accelerate SCA for financial institutions

TouchTech Payments provides SCA-ready authentication technology for several European fintechs and challenger banks, like N26, Transferwise, and many others.

Stripe also announced new products and updates to help merchants implement SCA-ready authentication methods to their checkout page and trigger SCA when required. The Payment Intents API, is a new payments API that lets businesses design their own SCA-ready payment forms, and accept the authentication methods (e.g., 3D Secure 2, Apple Pay, Google Pay) through a single integration.