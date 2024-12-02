Spree merges with Superbalist for online retailing

With ecommerce continuing its growth trajectory in South Africa, the fusion between the two companies represents a challenge to brick-and-mortar retailers.

The Takealot group has management control over the new business and owns 49% of it. The Superbalist brand name will be retained, while Spree will be phased out and all customers will automatically be migrated to the Superbalist.com platform.

Takealot will make all payment options available to customers, including cash on delivery, an upgraded online shopping experience, and click-and-collect points which are currently being rolled out across South Africa.