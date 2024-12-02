Sopra Steria acquires core system vendor SAB

SAB was set up in 1989 and launched its core system a couple of years later. It claims over 200 sites mainly in France and French-speaking countries.

For a long while, a direct competitor to SAB was Delta Informatique, which was acquired by Sopra in 2011. It remains to be seen how SAT AT and Sopra Banking Amplitude (Delta-Bank, as was) will be positioned. Sopra’s strategy to-date has been to maintain all of its acquired products, now with a common digital front-end, branded as the Digital eXperience Platform (DxP).

Sopra Steria’s Sopra Banking Software subsidiary is taking a majority stake in SAB, with an option to buy the rest of the shares in one year’s time.

Other core system supplier acquisitions by Sopra have been Belgium-based Callataÿ and Wouters (2012), with its Thaler system (now Sopra Banking Platform) and a number of other small players, most recently UK-based Sword Apak.