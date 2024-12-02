Silverlake Axis completes acquisition of SIA X Infotech Group

Silverlake Axis (SAL) provides digital economy solutions to the banking, insurance, payments, retail and logistics industries.

SIA X Infotech is a global provider of software solutions for issuance and verification of electronic identity documents. The clients of X Infotech Group include governments, banks and financial institutions.

This acquisition brings together complementary product portfolios, business strategies and expanded geographical presence to allow both entities to better support existing customer bases and pursue new customers.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Raymond Kwong, SAL’s Group Managing Director, said, “Digital identity and security technologies are natural additions to our capabilities to accelerate digital enterprise transformation in areas such as customer onboarding, customer engagement, payments, fraud prevention and cybersecurity”.

The acquisition was completed on 25 January 2019, and SAL now owns eighty percent (80%) of the equity interest in SIA X Infotech Group.