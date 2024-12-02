SIA completes acquisition of First Data card processing businesses

As a result of the transaction, SIA, a European high-tech company providing payment infrastructure and services, becomes involved in processing and services in the region, offering card processing, card production, call center, and back-office services.

These businesses are primarily located in seven countries: Greece, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia. In 2017, these businesses generated a combined revenue of approximately EUR 100 million for First Data.

Following the completion of this transaction, First Data, providing commerce-enabling technology, remains committed to the European issuer processing business and will continue to serve its client base primarily through its leading VisionPLUS platform.

