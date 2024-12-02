Shopmatic announces merger with Octopus

The two Singapore-based companies understand that retail businesses require a complex offline and online digital ecosystem to scale their businesses and assist them in managing their customers.

While Shopmatic provides the ecosystem for establishing a business online, Octopus offers cloud-based retail management solutions to brick-and-mortar businesses, from small boutiques to large retail chains.

With this partnership, both companies aim to expand into newer markets and benefit from each other’s geographical strengths – Shopmatic with their presence in India, Middle East, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and Octopus with their presence in China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and the US.