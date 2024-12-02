Shopmatic acquires CombineSell to unify omnichannel selling

CombineSell leverages technology to enable merchants to sell on multichannel ecommerce platforms, and drive campaigns for business growth. With this acquisition, Shopmatics merchants will now be able to sell on multiple channels while managing their online business through a single dashboard. CombineSell has 30+ ecommerce channel integrations available, including those with Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10, Amazon, eBay, Carousell, Redmart, Xero, etc, from a single, centralised platform.

The Singapore-based ecommerce enabler had previously acquired a 50.1% stake in retail management and POS solution provider Octopus, to unlock the omnichannel growth strategy for its merchants.