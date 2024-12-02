Shopify acquires ecommerce company Tictail

Tictail was founded in 2012 and it offers a marketplace that allows users to shop for clothing, home décor, and art. The marketplace contains small businesses around the world that use Tictail’s ecommerce software to run their online stores.

The news was confirmed when merchants using Tictail tried to log in and got a message about the ecommerce platform joining Shopify. They can move their store to Shopify until the first of April 2019, and after this date the Tictail platform will officially no longer be used, according to sources.

The acquisition comes as Shopify eyes international markets for growth and attempts to add more merchants outside North America. The company’s products are already used by brands including Nestle, Kylie Cosmetics, Tesla, and Red Bull.