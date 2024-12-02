Santander acquires invoicing and expenses app Albert

Financial details were not disclosed. The app provides tools that reduce the time its self-employed customers spend on financial admin.

The Albert app will continue to operate business as usual and the bank says there will be no disruption to the service.

Santander says it has a history partnering with startups through its InnoVentures arm. A recent example is from November 2018 when Santander InnoVentures invested in Bonify, the German credit-scoring fintech Bonify, in its latest funding round.