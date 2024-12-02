Sage acquires Fyle for expense automation expansion

Sage has acquired Fyle, a US-based provider of AI-driven expense management software, as part of a move to expand its automation capabilities.

Fyle’s platform allows businesses to manage employee expenses in real time without replacing their existing credit card programmes. Its system integrates with various third-party accounting tools and delivers automated alerts and reconciliation features to finance teams.

Within the Sage portfolio, the platform already connects with Sage Intacct and Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, with plans to extend integration across more Sage products in North America and other markets. It’s worth noting that the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AI tools to support accounting automation

The acquisition builds on an existing partnership between the two companies. According to Sage officials, combining Sage’s financial software infrastructure with Fyle’s expense automation tools will help improve operational efficiency for SMBs, particularly in routine financial tasks. Fyle will continue to operate as a standalone offering while improving Sage’s cloud-based financial ecosystem.

A representative from Sage said the growing expectations placed on finance teams mean there is increased demand for tools that streamline core processes. Automating expense management, they noted, can reduce administrative overhead and support more strategic financial decision-making.

Founded in 2016, Fyle was developed in response to the founders’ dissatisfaction with manual and time-consuming reimbursement workflows. The platform embeds receipt capture within common workplace apps and enables users to submit expenses through simple messaging inputs.

Company officials from Fyle said that joining Sage will allow the firm to accelerate its goal of delivering a more seamless experience for both employees and finance teams, while maintaining its ability to integrate with a range of existing financial systems.